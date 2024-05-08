Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,624. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

