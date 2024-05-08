Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Pfizer worth $2,985,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 17,509,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,287,816. The company has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of -466.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

