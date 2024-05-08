Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $337.11 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,479,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $337,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.