Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 146,212 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $18,146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

