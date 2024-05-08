Citigroup Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rapid7 stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 9,293,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

