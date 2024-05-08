Citigroup Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $60.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,952. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,873.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

