Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 299,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,522. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

