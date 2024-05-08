Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Crocs Stock Up 7.8 %

CROX opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 141.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

