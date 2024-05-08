Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 14.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 154,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 439,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cryoport by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Down 13.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $697.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

