Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 20564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 33.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $13,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 106.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.