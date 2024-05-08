Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.05

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 5386640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 622,696 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

