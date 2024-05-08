Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.050-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.500 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

