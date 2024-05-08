Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $50.33. 130,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 402,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $21,415,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 32,968.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.