Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.25

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 465300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
FRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline Stock Up 1.1 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Frontline by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
