FY2024 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Raised by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

