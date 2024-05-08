General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,959,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in General Electric by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 582,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.