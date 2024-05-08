Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -63.58%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

