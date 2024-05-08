Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 228.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.81% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 785,444 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

