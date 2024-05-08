Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
