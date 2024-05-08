Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

