HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 224.57% from the stock’s current price.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Nuvectis Pharma stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvectis Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,365,160.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 38.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

