Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.56 and a beta of 1.73. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

