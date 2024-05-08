IAMGOLD (IAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

