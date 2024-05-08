Inogen’s (INGN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

INGN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Inogen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

