iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.810–1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.130–2.710 EPS.

IRBT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. iRobot has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

