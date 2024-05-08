iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,499,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 4,710,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

