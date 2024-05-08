iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

