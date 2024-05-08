Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:JANX traded down $7.95 on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. 946,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 3.87.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.