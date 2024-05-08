K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.03. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$28.21 and a 1 year high of C$37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

