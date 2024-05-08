LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of Kelly Services worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $10,485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 974.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.8 %

KELYA opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $828.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

