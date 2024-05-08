LSV Asset Management Sells 17,981 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

