LSV Asset Management Sells 53,400 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.34% of SMART Global worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday.

SGH stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

