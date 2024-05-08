LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.28% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $118,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $761.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

