Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masimo by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $8,454,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $132,699,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

