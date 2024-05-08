Mizuho Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $21.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

