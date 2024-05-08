M&T Bank Corp Sells 649 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $298.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

