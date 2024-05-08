National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 77,476 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Nuvei by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 13.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Nuvei by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuvei stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

