National Bank of Canada FI Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of Evergy worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after acquiring an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

