National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

