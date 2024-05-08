National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.82 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $196,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

