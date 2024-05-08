National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.10 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PG&E were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 50.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PG&E by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 102,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 846,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 162,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

