National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 10,958 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $517.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

