National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 273,327 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,327 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.