National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 372,732 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4,011.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roblox were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

