National Bank of Canada FI Sells 68,422 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,422 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DVY opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.