Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 302.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.