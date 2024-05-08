Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

