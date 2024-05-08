Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $720.26. 420,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $751.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.07 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

