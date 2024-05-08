Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.16. 10,030,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,875,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

