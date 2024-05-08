Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 592 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,841,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. 1,893,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

