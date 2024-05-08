Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 148 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,854. The company has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

